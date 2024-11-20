Donald Trump's nomination of Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education resigned from another education board after she falsely claimed to have a degree in education.

McMahon, former head of the Small Business Administration under Trump and a co-founder of WWE, faced backlash in 2009 after inaccurately stating on a Connecticut Board of Education application that she held a bachelor's degree in education.

In reality, she earned a degree in French and a teaching certificate from East Carolina University, the Washington Post reported.

During McMahon's brief tenure on the Connecticut State Board of Education, the error was made public. It became an issue during her 2010 campaign for the U.S. Senate.

She says she decided to step down from the board because of legislative limitations on political fundraising that could hurt her campaign goals.

"The clarification was addressed many, many years ago," Brian Hughes, a Trump spokesman, said.

"These types of politically motivated attacks are the new normal for nominees ready to enact President Trump's mandate for common sense that an overwhelming majority of Americans supported two weeks ago."

McMahon has been a staunch supporter of Trump, donating millions to his campaigns and heading a Trump-aligned super PAC.

Her nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Education has led to widespread criticism over her limited public education experience and her alignment with Trump's controversial policies, including reversing Biden-era protections for LGBTQ+ students under Title IX.

Trump has also expressed a desire to eliminate the Department of Education entirely.

If confirmed, McMahon will inherit ongoing battles over federal student loan forgiveness and repayment plans, with billions of dollars in relief tied up in legal challenges.

Originally published by Latin Times