President Donald Trump recently endorsed a budget resolution proposed by House Republicans which, if passed, would indicate major funding cuts towards Medicaid hence compromising access to healthcare for millions of Americans despite promising not to do so in an earlier interview.

Trump promised to leave programs such as Medicaid and Social Security intact during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, alongside billionaire Trump-ally Elon Musk.

"Social Security won't be touched, other than this fraud or something we're going to find," Trump said. "It's going to be strengthened, but won't be touched. Medicare, Medicaid, none of that stuff is going to be touched."

The President previously vowed to "love and cherish" the program which provides health insurance for more than 70 million people.

However, the House Budget Committee released a draft of its budget resolution last week which aims to decrease spending by $2 trillion, including curtailing the spending of the House Energy and Commerce Committee by $880 billion.

The President proceeded to endorse this resolution on social media.

"The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to "kickstart" the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL." It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Senate Republicans are expected to release a draft of a competing budget resolution this week, in which they avoid incorporating tax cuts but extend them to later this year.

Other Republicans have voiced opposition towards cutting Medicaid funding. "I don't like the idea of massive Medicaid cuts," said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley just this week.

"Medicaid, you gotta be careful. Because a lot of MAGAs are on Medicaid, I'm telling you. If you don't think so, you are dead wrong," said conservative media influencer and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

The House budget proposal, which was presented by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, has left at least seven GOP representatives undecided on whether or not to provide their support, according to POLITICO. House Republicans can only afford to lose the support of one party member for the proposal to pass.

