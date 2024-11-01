Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had a friendly "competition" over who would be the first of them to sleep with Princess Diana, according to a journalist's new book on the former president.

In an episode of author and journalist Michael Wolff's podcast "Fire and Fury" discussing excerpts from his latest book, Wolff alleged that during Trump's previous friendship with Epstein, the two would bet on sleeping with girls, including the late Princess Diana of Wales.

"There was one point in which they had a competition about who would be the first one to sleep with Princess Diana. Now, I don't think that ever happened," Wolff said.

Trump previously said during an interview with Howard Stern in 2000 that he would have slept with the British royal "without hesitation" if he had gotten the opportunity.

Wolff added that Trump and Epstein were consistently tried to up each other on who could sleep with the most women, noting that "models were the sexual currency of the time."

"There was constant betting about who could get what girl first," Wolff said.

Wolff claimed that Epstein was a "key source" in his previous books about Trump. He claimed to have "100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and about his long standing, deep relationship with Donald Trump."

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for Trump's 2024 election campaign, said in a statement to the Daily Beast, "Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics. He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention."

Originally published by Latin Times.