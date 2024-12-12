Kash Foundation, a nonprofit created by Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, has been spending more money on MAGA merchandise than it has charity, according to a government watchdog group.

Accountable.US found that two Kash Foundation websites redirect visitors to Based Apparel, an online MAGA clothing store owned by Andrew Ollis, vice president of the Kash Foundation, and Patel himself, The Guardian reported.

"Not known for his subtlety, Kash Patel has sought to make money off the Trump brand in several ways... This enrichment also appears to extend to his friends and partners. Sadly, this appears to be the same old Trump economic model that only looks out for the lucky few at everyone else's expense," Tony Carrk, Accountable.US' executive director, told The Guardian.

He added that the merchandise purchases from donors are a "cynical cash grab," proving Patel is using his connection to Trump to line his own pockets.

A spokesperson for the Kash Foundation and its board, which includes Patel and Ollis, said both men's businesses were "fully compliant" with the conflict of interest policy.

Additionally, the spokesperson said Kash knew he was "going to be scrutinized" when he created the nonprofit in 2021 and "that there is going to be nothing found in the foundation."

