Trump To Fire FBI Agents Who Investigated Him: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to fire FBI agents involved in investigations concerning President Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

While the exact number of agents targeted remains unclear, officials acting on the administration's directive are working to identify individuals for termination, AP News reported.

Trump has not shied away from voicing his long-standing grievances against federal law enforcement agencies, particularly those that investigated his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents, and the criminal cases against January 6 rioters.

The Justice Department declined to comment, and the FBI has yet to respond to inquiries. The terminations would further erode the historical independence of the FBI and reflect Trump's broader effort to reshape federal law enforcement to his advantage.

The plan follows a string of recent purges, including the ousting of senior federal officials and a Justice Department-led dismissal of prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's team.

Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll has reportedly opposed the firings but is being overruled by the administration.

Originally published by Latin Times.