The Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration has demanded that members of the Oath Keepers militia who have been barred from entering Washington D.C. or the U.S. Capitol be allowed to do so.

On Friday, a federal judge blocked the organization's leader, Stewart Rhodes, from entering D.C. without prior court approval after Rhodes visited Congress unannounced. Rhodes, who had been indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, had his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Later on Friday, the DOJ motioned to end the order from the federal judge preventing several members of the Oath Keepers, including Rhodes, from entering Washington D.C. or the Capitol.

"The court hereby amends the conditions of supervised release for Defendants Stewart Rhodes" and co-defendants, said Judge Amit P. Mehta in a one-page order effective noon Friday. "You must not knowingly enter the District of Columbia without first obtaining the permission from the Court ... You must not knowingly enter the United States Capitol Building or onto surrounding grounds known as Capitol Square."

DOJ to a federal judge, demanding these Oath Keepers defendants be allowed in D.C. and the U.S. Capitol grounds: "The United States hereby indicates that the Order must be vacated."



On Thursday, Trump reportedly stated that he would be open to inviting those who participated in the Capitol riots to the White House to meet with him, reported the Washington Post.

″What they did is they were protesting a crooked election. ... And they were treated very badly. Nobody's been treated like that. So I'd be open to it," Trump told reporters.

