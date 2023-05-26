KEY POINTS Trump leads DeSantis by double-digits in every poll released within the last 24 hours

Biden is ahead of his primary challengers for the Democratic nomination

Around 55% of voters surveyed by Fox News think Trump is corrupt

Four different polls released Thursday all showed that former President Donald Trump has a solid and growing lead against all of his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

A poll conducted by Fox News showed that Trump is ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his nearest rival, by 33 points, a big feat since the ex-president's advantage in a February poll was just five percentage points.

The latest survey conducted by Quinnipiac University said Trump has a 31-point advantage. In its March poll, he was only 14 points ahead of his closest challenger.

Meanwhile, the Marquette Law poll has Trump leading DeSantis by 21 points at 46%-25%. The real estate mogul's lead grew by 16 percentage points since its last survey back in March.

In a poll conducted by CNN, Trump is now 27 points ahead of DeSantis, up from a four-point advantage in March.

Among the potential GOP voters, Trump has a wide lead among most voting groups. Meanwhile, DeSantis gets some of his highest support from highly educated voters.

Although the latest numbers are not good news to DeSantis, he is still well-liked by Republicans, which he could take advantage of when campaigning.

According to the CNN poll, a combined 85% of Republicans said that they either support DeSantis for president or would consider supporting him.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has a commanding lead against his potential primary challengers in the Fox News poll, polling at 62% against Robert Kennedy Jr. (16%) and Marianne Williamson (8%).

The poll also revealed the traits and characteristics voters associate with the top primary candidates.

When asked if they believe Biden "cares about people like you," 45% answered yes, while only 37% said this phrase describes Trump.

About 55% think that Trump is corrupt, while 44% think this word describes Biden.

When asked if they believe Biden has the "judgment to serve effectively as president," only 38% answered yes, while about 42% think Trump has this ability.

About 43% said Trump has the mental soundness to serve as president, while only 37% said Biden has it.

"It's hard to believe the choice Americans see for themselves – a corrupt strongman or a mentally shaky current president who is a little more empathic," Democratic pollster Chris Anderson told Fox News.

The first debate for the Republican primary is scheduled for August and is set to be held in Milwaukee. It will be hosted by Fox News.