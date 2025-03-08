President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies took to social media on Saturday to urge fellow Republicans to pass a spending bill Speaker of the House Mike Johnson unveiled earlier that day.

Johnson's bill would keep federal agencies running through September 30 and would avert an impending government shutdown.

"The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill ("CR")! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took to X to support Trump. "Republicans must stand united and pass the CR. It is the ONLY way to stop a giant Christmas tree Omnibus that will empower Schumer and massively fund the radical left. Republicans must finally STICK TOGETHER to win," he wrote.

The 99-page bill, entitled "Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025," would increase defense spending to $892.5 billion and cut non-defense spending to about $708 billion.

The new bill would cut funding for programs including substance abuse and mental health services by $72 million, child and family services by $40 million, HRSA-wide health services by $890 million and higher education funding by $200 million.

Lawmakers have until Friday to pass the bill or face a government shutdown.

Johnson is planning to hold a vote on Tuesday, but will likely face staunch opposition from Democrats, who have long been against unbalanced spending in favor of defense.

While it seems Johnson is hoping Republicans can pass the bill themselves, spending bills usually require bipartisan support, and it's likely they'll need at least some Democrats to sign.

