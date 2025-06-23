Trump Mocked After Misspelling His Own Name in Post Thanking Iran Bombers: 'New Coffeve Just Dropped'
The president has since corrected the misspelling on Truth Social
President Donald Trump was mocked after he misspelled his own name in a post thanking the U.S. Air Force members who dropped bombs on Iran.
"The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post shared Sunday. "Thank you for a job well done!!! DONAKD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared a screenshot of the post, which has since been amended, on X.
The 79-year-old president's mishap sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many noting he is older than former President Joe Biden was at the start of his presidency. Others seized the typo as an opportunity to mock Trump.
"New coffeve just dropped," one X user joked, referring to the president's infamous typo from his first term.
"Being able to spell one's own name should be the bare minimum requirement to be president," another added.
"TACO 'bout a typo," a third user quipped, referencing the president's Wall Street nickname that means "Trump Always Chickens Out," a jab at his handling of tariffs.
"MISSION FAILED," another joked.
Meanwhile, some users came to the president's defense, pointing out that the "K" and "L" keys are next to each other.
"Anyone with a brain knows the K and the L are next to each other on the qwerty keyboard, obvious typo, I of course strongly believe the U and the I should not be next to each other as I have fat thumbs and mess that up all the time! Seriously don't u have anything better to do ?!" an X user wrote, prompting others to question why Trump did not use spellcheck before posting.
