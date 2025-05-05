President Donald Trump's logic is being questioned by users after he assured Americans that the economy is "doing great" as high tariffs impact trade with China.

In a NBC "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday, Trump framed the transition away from trade with China as a way to save billions.

Trump: "We were losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China. Now we're essentially not doing business with China. Therefore, we're saving hundreds of billions of dollars. It's very simple." pic.twitter.com/bXgi2iAvod — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

"We were losing hundreds of billions of dollars with China," Trump said. "Now we're essentially not doing business with China, therefore we're saving hundreds of billions of dollars. It's very simple."

Rather than alleviating concern, the logic fueled existing concern about the president's ability to address rising costs and the looming threat of recession.

"He is going to tank the economy using this exact logic, or lack thereof," an X user warned.

"How can a president be so ignorant of how economics works?" one questioned, with another wondering "Who taught him to do math?"

How can a President be so ignorant of how economics works - specially one who graduated Wharton? Does he know that half of those goods are processed materials and intermediate products that get turned into finished products in the US? — William Hastings (@WillyPete300) May 4, 2025

"Is he not calculating the higher costs from China to account for the tariffs and our ports laying off people due to lower shipping coming in from that country?" a user guessed in an attempt to decipher Trump's reasoning.

"We're in so much trouble," political commentator Bryan Tyler Cohen concluded. Another comment expressed the same sentiment as a question: "Chat are we cooked?"

Trump has resisted the panic spreading among economists warning of the tariff's impacts, which have already resulted in half-empty cargo ships and diminishing stock on store shelves. Further impact is anticipated as the tariffs raise costs not only on store-ready goods imported from China, but on parts and supplies used by American companies.

"We're making money, we're doing great," Trump insisted. "We're going to be at a point very soon where we're making money every day."

Originally published on Latin Times