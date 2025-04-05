The White House is vigorously refuting claims that Elon Musk, known as the "First Buddy" of President Donald Trump, is set to leave his role in the Department of Government Efficiency in the coming weeks.

A report from Politico citing anonymous sources within Trump's circle suggested that Musk would transition to a supporting role and return to the private sector.

The article generated considerable speculation in Washington, suggesting a potential break between Trump and Musk, who previously had poured millions of dollars into the president's 2024 campaign.

According to sources quoted in the report, Musk became "an unpredictable, unmanageable force" and an "internal political problem" for Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims as "garbage," stating that both Trump and Musk have publicly committed to maintaining Musk's position until his work on the DOGE initiative is completed.

Musk corroborated this sentiment by retweeting Leavitt's message and labeling the report as "fake news."

This “scoop” is garbage.



Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete. https://t.co/Brppff6SKi — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 2, 2025

Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father, also weighed in, asserting that his son would not abandon the DOGE initiative until his commitments are fulfilled.

'Elon will never walk away from DOGE until his commitment is over.

Everything they are claiming about Elon leaving DOGE has been made up and is not true,' he told DailyMail.

Despite the White House's strong rebuttal, speculation persists that Musk may be facing internal opposition, particularly from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Wiles has reportedly expressed frustration over Musk's lack of communication regarding his plans for reorganizing federal agencies and his tendency to share information via social media without prior vetting.

Elon Musk's Political Influence

Political analysts are divided on just how much clout Musk wields inside the administration.

Some believe his high-profile endorsements, including a recent $20 million donation to Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, have become liabilities for Trump, especially after Schimel's defeat.

Musk's actions have also prompted protests and boycotts against Tesla, which have negatively impacted the company's stock price.

Investors are increasingly urging Musk to step away from his government role to focus on his business interests.

Musk has indicated that he anticipates concluding his work with DOGE by the end of May, coinciding with his status as a special government employee, which limits federal service to 130 days within a year.

However, Trump has expressed a desire to retain Musk's expertise for as long as possible.

As the situation develops, the White House maintains that any discussion regarding Musk's departure from DOGE is premature and without basis.

Originally published on Enstarz