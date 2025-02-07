President Donald Trump announced that he appointed a donut shop owner from Houston, Texas, to serve as the US ambassador to Costa Rica.

Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, on Thursday to make the announcement.

"I am pleased to announce that Melinda Hildebrand will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Costa Rica," he wrote.

"Melinda is an incredibly successful businesswoman and philanthropist, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Hildebrand Foundation, and Vice President of Hilcorp Ventures Inc. She is also the President and Owner of the popular River Oaks Donuts," he continued. "She will fight tirelessly to protect America's Interests abroad, especially in Trade and Immigration."

Hildebrand's husband, Jeffery Hildebrand, is the billionaire founder, chairman, and CEO of Hilcorp Energy Company. Hildebrand, who serves as vice chair of the company, donated nearly $800,000 to Trump's campaign alongside her husband in April 2024. The couple donated another $400,000 to the Trump campaign that October.

River Oaks Donuts, the shop owned by the Hildebrands, opened in 2013. In 2018, it was voted the number one donut shop in Houston.

"I felt like I wanted to provide the neighborhood with donuts," said Melinda Hildebrand after opening the shop. "It's as simple as that. There was a need so we are providing a service."

Hildebrand also serves as vice chair of Hilcorp Ventures Inc, described as "one of the largest privately owned oil and natural gas producers in the United States."

Originally published by Latin Times.