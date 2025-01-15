President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General Pam Bondi was hailed by Conservatives for "destroying" Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

Schiff started his interrogation by pushing Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, to decisively answer whether she would follow through with Trump's insistence that former Special Counsel Jack Smith be investigated. Smith led the investigation that reported that Trump would have been convicted for overturning the 2020 election if he was not elected president.

Bondi insisted it would be "irresponsible to make a commitment" without looking at the case's file despite several attempts from Schiff to elicit a "yes" or "no" answer.

The senator then asked if there was a factual basis to investigate Liz Cheney, which Trump has called for in the past. Schiff insisted Bondi will not be able to say "no" to the incoming president, which he attempted to further prove by asking if the nominee can emphatically tell Trump he lost the 2020 election.

"Senator, what I can tell you is I will never play politics. You're trying to engage me in a gotcha. I won't play politics with any ongoing investigation," Bondi added.

Conservatives on the internet hailed Bondi's performance in the hot seat, including political activist Charlie Kirk.

"Pam Bondi completely DESTROYS Adam Schiff, a man who disgraces any government door he darkens. This is a masterclass on dealing with a pompous, slimy, show trail politician. Bravo, Pam Bondi," he wrote in an X post.

WATCH: Pam Bondi completely DESTROYS Adam Schiff, a man who disgraces any government door he darkens.



This is a masterclass on dealing with a pompous, slimy, show trail politician. Bravo, Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/8iugTaS8ko — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2025

"Bondi doesn't just handle the heat, she thrives in it. A masterclass in composure under pressure. Absolute dominance," another user noted.

Bondi doesn’t just handle the heat, she thrives in it. A masterclass in composure under pressure.



Absolute dominance. — ☰ Sentinel ☰ (@FernOnX) January 15, 2025

"Adam Schiff, just go home. Pam did just fine. Stay 100% factual. Love her already. While democrats have a way to find scumbag like Adam, I just want to know how does Trump find all these good people like Pete and Pam. Love the potential of the new administration already," one X user added.

Adam Schiff, just go home. Pam did just fine. Stay 100% factual. Love her already.



While democrats have a way to find scumbag like Adam, I just want to know how does Trump find all these good people like Pete and Pam. Love the potential of the new administration already. — Biggus Dickus (@BobbyChhh) January 15, 2025

"Adam Schiff is a disgrace to the American people, look at this line of questioning to Pam Bondi. Dude needs to be investigated, he sounds like a criminal in power trying to protect other criminals," another user stated.

Adam Schiff is a disgrace to the American people, look at this line of questioning to Pam Bondi. Dude needs to be investigated, he sounds like a criminal in power trying to protect other criminals. pic.twitter.com/PaLZX7tKz6 — Zachariah (@WilburnZac) January 15, 2025

The senator also waded into the conversation online, defending his line of questioning in an X post with a clip of Schiff asking Bondi if she will be able to say "no" to the president.

"An Attorney General needs to speak truth to power. I asked Pam Bondi if she could speak a simple truth. That Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Her response tells you everything you need to know," Schiff wrote.

An Attorney General needs to speak truth to power.



I asked Pam Bondi if she could speak a simple truth. That Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.



Her response tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/JrnFVTpCmo — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 15, 2025

"This shows she doesn't have what it takes to be AG. Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square," one X user shared in response to Schiff's post.

This shows she doesn't have what it takes to be AG. Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 15, 2025

Originally published by Latin Times