Fox News host Laura Ingraham was left stunned when Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted he didn't know why a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter grounded two commercial flights at Reagan National Airport last week.

During a Monday night interview on "The Ingraham Angle," Ingraham pressed Duffy for answers about the military helicopter, labeled a "priority air transport," that delayed two commercial flights. Duffy admitted that neither he nor the FAA had been informed who the "VIP" passenger was, despite the disruption.

The transportation secretary deflected to the Department of Defense, requesting "radical transparency" from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News colleague.

"Who do we ask?" Ingraham asked Duffy. "You're the transportation secretary, how do you not know?"

Ingraham expressed disbelief that Duffy hadn't already gotten an answer from the Pentagon, sarcastically suggesting she could call Hegseth herself.

The incident occurred alongside ongoing issues at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), including a critical shortage of air traffic controllers, the Daily Beast reported. The FAA, overseen by the Department of Transportation, has come under scrutiny after a January crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial plane at the same airport killed 67 people.

Originally published on Latin Times