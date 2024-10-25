JD Vance's town hall featured a surprise guest after Donald Trump phoned in to ask, "How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?"

The Thursday town hall hosted by NewsNation was sent into a fit of laughter after the moderator, Chris Cuomo, put Trump on the line.

"We have a call right now from former president Donald John Trump," Cuomo said at the town hall. "Mr. President, I know there's a little bit of a delay. Can you hear us, and what is your question for the senator?"

WATCH: Former President Donald Trump calls into @JDVance’s NewsNation town hall , asking Vance, “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” before asking, “How brilliant is Kamala Harris?” MORE: https://t.co/Dps9NGYxUO #VanceTownHall pic.twitter.com/LpEyciwM3q — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 25, 2024

Trump answered, "Well, I can hear you Chris and I do have a question, and I think it will be quite an interesting one. The answer should be easy... How brilliant is Donald J Trump?"

The crowd, as well as Vance, burst into laughter before Vance responded, "Of course, you're very brilliant. And we both agree that it's very important to have smart people running our government."

The vice presidential candidate went on to share a story about the first time his wife, Usha, met Trump. Vance said Trump asked his wife about how she felt about him working in the government, to which Usha responded that she will always support him. Vance said Trump told Usha, "Yeah, my wife hates it too."

As another fit of laughter struck the crowd, Vance explained why he chose to share that story, "It wasn't the former president. It was just a person talking to my wife." Vance continued, "That ability to relate to anybody in any environment — I think that's the true brilliance of Donald J. Trump."

Trump, still on the line, told Vance that his story was "very nice," before proceeding to ask Vance another question, "How brilliant is Kamala?"

"That's a very tough one, sir," Vance said before laughing again.

Before Vance could give an answer, Trump cut him off to add, "JD is doing a fantastic job, [I] could not be happier. He's really captivated people and they love him. We're leading by a lot, you know, the early voting... We're leading by a landslide, as they say."

Originally published by Latin Times.