President-elect Donald Trump is no stranger to promoting his products, and his latest ad was accompanied by a photo of himself with First Lady Jill Biden to sell his latest Trump fragrances.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family," Trump wrote, while promoting the fragrances on his Truth Social platform.

Although the size of the bottles are not listed on the website, the cologne and perfume cost $199 and there are several bundles to choose from, including a buy one, get one half off promotion.

"For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle. Featuring Trump's iconic image and raised fist, this limited-edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory," the product description for Trump's cologne read.

"Crafted for those who stand tall, this bold scent delivers rich, robust notes that leave a lasting impression. It's not just a cologne—it's a symbol of resilience. Inspired by Trump's relentless drive, wear it with pride and confidence," it continued.

Meanwhile, the women's perfume description said it is for women "who embody strength and grace, like President Trump."

"Crafted for those who rise to every challenge, this elegant scent blends delicate floral notes and a burst of citrus for an elegant finish. Presented in a stunning white and gold bottle, it's more than a fragrance—it's a symbol of determination. Inspired by Trump's unwavering spirit, wear it as a reminder to take on the world with poise," the product description added.

Trump and his family have sold a range of products over the years. Last month, shortly after winning the election, Trump promoted a guitar collection, ranging in price from $1,500 to $11,500, and earlier this year, he was selling Swiss watches with a price tag of up to $100,000.

