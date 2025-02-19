President Donald Trump referred to himself as "king" in an eyebrow-raising all-caps Truth Social post on Wednesday.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," Trump wrote after it was announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation had pulled its support for the program, which aimed to use the revenue from congestion pricing to improve the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) system.

"LONG LIVE THE KING!" he added.

Trump's self-proclamation comes two days after thousands of Americans protested his sweeping executive orders that continue expanding his presidential powers, including firing thousands of federal employees, prosecutors and government watchdogs, per The New York Times.

Over the weekend, the president shared two posts quoting Napoleon Bonaparte, who declared himself Emperor of the French in 1804, further raising alarm bells.

"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," the president wrote on Truth Social and X, seemingly in response to accusations that he's breaking the law.

"Donald Trump seems to believe he can do whatever he wishes in the name of 'saving the country,'" New York Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote in a follow-up X post, according to The Hill. "In our constitutional republic, the means matter more than the ends. The US Constitution trumps the policy preferences of President Trump."

