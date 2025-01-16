President-elect Donald Trump's chief photographer released official portraits for the incoming 47th president and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, causing an influx of related memes to hit social media.

We are entering the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tU3nCgAqEi — Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) January 16, 2025

Photographer Daniel Torok took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share the portraits taken of Vance and Trump.

"We are entering the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" reads his caption.

Users quickly took to social media to share memes they had created comparing the portraits to other media.

Many pointed out the shift between Trump's first official portrait following his victory in November of 2016, and his most recent portrait which was just released.

The parallels ~ season/term 1 and season/term 2 pic.twitter.com/JFxCzZ4t9r — slant555 (@slant555) January 16, 2025

Trump 1st Term Vs 2nd Term Portraits https://t.co/fFdvgS8n8r pic.twitter.com/zD37k1NIL9 — dane (@buckadeath) January 16, 2025

Trump's portrait update is quite literally this pic.twitter.com/N3b9OwFj6m — Flamefamm | BPM Ultra (@Flamefamm) January 16, 2025

Some users took the opportunity to compare the portrait to the mugshot taken of the President-elect in 2023 at Fulton County Jail after he was indicted for racketeering and other related charges.

This is Donald Trump’s real inaugural portrait. pic.twitter.com/og1CR5S1JW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 16, 2025

Trump intentionally imitating his mugshot in his inauguration portrait is quite a flourish. pic.twitter.com/0OcE2z7ZBN — 웅녀동지 (@ungnyeodongji) January 16, 2025

Others posted photoshopped versions of the portrait or of other photos of Trump, humorously asserting that they were official portraits.

trump releases new portrait for second term pic.twitter.com/e8ayMmlKps — buff grimace (@eagleman42069) January 16, 2025

Incredible new inauguration portrait from Trump. pic.twitter.com/LvVnbqFuOn — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) January 16, 2025

Trumps new presidential portrait is fantastic. He is aging in reverse even after all he has been through…incredible. pic.twitter.com/5O5coPjjbC — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 16, 2025

The portraits are featured within the Inaugural Ceremonies Program handout in black and white, above each of the men's signatures.

