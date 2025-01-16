Trump Releases New Official Photo, Sparks Flood of Social Media Memes
Users quickly took to social media to share memes they had created poking fun at the 47th President's inaugural portrait
President-elect Donald Trump's chief photographer released official portraits for the incoming 47th president and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, causing an influx of related memes to hit social media.
Photographer Daniel Torok took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share the portraits taken of Vance and Trump.
"We are entering the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" reads his caption.
Users quickly took to social media to share memes they had created comparing the portraits to other media.
Many pointed out the shift between Trump's first official portrait following his victory in November of 2016, and his most recent portrait which was just released.
Some users took the opportunity to compare the portrait to the mugshot taken of the President-elect in 2023 at Fulton County Jail after he was indicted for racketeering and other related charges.
Others posted photoshopped versions of the portrait or of other photos of Trump, humorously asserting that they were official portraits.
The portraits are featured within the Inaugural Ceremonies Program handout in black and white, above each of the men's signatures.
Originally published by Latin Times.
