President-elect Donald Trump has once again attributed the rise in whale deaths to offshore wind turbines, saying the renewable energy source is "driving the whales crazy."

Speaking to press on January 7, 2025, Trump alleged that wind farms in Massachusetts and other areas are linked to a surge in whale strandings, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

Trump: "The windmills are driving the whales crazy. Obviously." pic.twitter.com/IKDldq26a0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

"They're 25 stories tall, 40 stories, even 70 stories tall," Trump said, referring to wind turbines. "The windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously. It's a disaster."

He also pointed to an alleged increase in whale deaths in Massachusetts, claiming 14 whales washed ashore "this season," compared to just two over a 17-year period. While it's unclear where those particular numbers come from, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has documented increased humpback whale mortality along the East Coast as part of an investigation that began in 2016.

The NOAA has consistently stated there is no evidence linking whale deaths to offshore wind turbines, but cites increased ship traffic and ecological shifts as contributing factors. Post-mortem exams have linked about 40% of the whale deaths to vessel strikes or fishing gear entanglements.

Marine experts acknowledge that offshore wind construction can temporarily displace some marine species due to noise, but they emphasize that long-term impacts are minimal and not linked to whale mortality.

Trump's comments echo similar claims he made in 2023, which were widely debunked by scientists and conservation organizations. As renewable energy projects expand, experts urge focusing on real threats to marine life, such as ship strikes and fishing gear, rather than unfounded claims.

Originally published by Latin Times.