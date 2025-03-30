President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that tariffs on automobiles could drive up prices for consumers, telling NBC News on Saturday that he "couldn't care less."

The White House is set to implement sweeping tariffs on imported cars and other consumer goods starting April 2, part of Trump's broader effort to boost American manufacturing and reduce trade deficits.

"I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars," Trump said, doubling down on his belief that the tariffs will strengthen U.S. automakers.

While the president insists the tariffs will encourage consumers to buy American-made vehicles, critics, including Republican Senator Rand Paul, warn that such measures could disrupt international trade and harm the economy.

Paul disagreed with Trump's assertion that trade partners have taken advantage of the U.S. "I really strongly disagree because trade has made us so rich and really has made the world a better place," Paul argued. "The more we trade ... the less we fight."

Joining Paul in his criticism of Trump's trade policy are 55% of Americans who say Trump is too focused on tariffs, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. As trade tensions with key partners escalate, the economic impact of Trump's aggressive tariff strategy remains a major point of debate.

