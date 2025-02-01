President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday that he had directed missile strikes against the Islamic State terror group in Somalia, pledging: "WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!"

"This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia," America's commander-in-chief said in a posting on Truth Social. He didn't identify the planner.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," he continued.

After criticizing President Joe Biden's administration, Trump said: "The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at Trump's direction and in coordination with the Somalia government he authorized the "coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains."

Initial assessments, he said in a statement, showed that "multiple operatives" were killed and that no civilians were harmed.

The operation "further degrades" the terror group's ability to plot and carry out attacks against U.S. citizens and its partners.

The strikes also send a "clear signal" that the U.S. is prepared to take action against terrorists "even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump's leadership."

Two African countries, Chad and Niger, ousted U.S. military forces last year and took control of bases the U.S. used to train and carry out missions against terror groups in the region, complicating the Pentagon's counterterrorism strategy, the Associated Press reported.

The report also said that ISIS cells have received direction from the group's leaders in northern Somalia on better tactics, how to kidnap Westerners for ransom, and how to avoid drones.

