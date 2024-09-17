Following Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest on federal charges, Donald Trump supporters were quick to share and repost a photo of Kamala Harris with whom they thought to be the disgraced mogul. However, the photo actually shows Harris with ex-boyfriend Montel Williams and his daughter.

Harris has been married to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff since 2014, but 20 years ago, she briefly dated Williams, who hosted The Montel Williams Show from 1991 to 2008.

When then-Senator Harris ran for president during the 2020 election, her relationship with Williams also gained attention, leading the latter to discuss it on social media. He wrote, "Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

Here is P Diddy with Kamala Harris.

P Diddy has been arrested for sex trafficking!



Who thinks He should expose everyone in Hollywood ?

Other users were quick to point out that the man in the video is actually Montel Williams and the other woman is his daughter, Ashley, who was 17 at the time. X user @WizardKenny pointed out the mix up's racist undertones.

Clearly that's Montel Williams. Apparently, all black people look the same to y'all. Y'all are quick to call everything negative Trump does as "fake news" but y'all are quick to spread fake news...smh

One X user immediately knew why Williams was trending.

Saw Montel Williams trending... I know that MAGAts will post this picture of Kamala Harris and Montel's daughter.

Another blamed Republicans' desperation on their eagerness to spread lies, adding "we can't have liars running our country."

Republicans are so desperate to continue to spread lies just like #JDVance admitted to!

This is Montel Williams with his daughter and Kamala Harris. This is what MAGA'S do!

LIE! LIE! LIE! And we can't have liars running our country!

A third X user pointed out that an edited photo of Williams with Combs's head was also trending.

Another outlined Williams' many accomplishments.

Montel Williams the Marine? The Navy Lieutenant who served this country for 22yrs?



The man who fights for Veterans? THAT Montel...? #Laughable.



You still have time to delete bc neither you nor Comrade Bone Spurs could EVER.

Several X users pointed out it's not Harris who has photos with Combs but Trump.

So much for you being a real Christian...you're bearing false witness. That is NOT P-Diddy...that is Montel Williams (ex: Marine, and Navy Officer- 22years served). Have some self respect.

Here's P-Diddy

Here's P-Diddy 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lYtciOWW60 — LJ (@balittlejohn) September 17, 2024

Since Diddy was just arrested in New York following an indictment for alleged sex trafficking...



Seems a good time to point out he used to hang out with Donald Trump.



And he's an investor in X.