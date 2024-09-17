Trump Supporters Claim Video Shows Kamala Harris Embracing P. Diddy. It's Actually Montel Williams
Kamala Harris and Montel Williams's 2001 relationship is back in the news
Following Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest on federal charges, Donald Trump supporters were quick to share and repost a photo of Kamala Harris with whom they thought to be the disgraced mogul. However, the photo actually shows Harris with ex-boyfriend Montel Williams and his daughter.
Harris has been married to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff since 2014, but 20 years ago, she briefly dated Williams, who hosted The Montel Williams Show from 1991 to 2008.
When then-Senator Harris ran for president during the 2020 election, her relationship with Williams also gained attention, leading the latter to discuss it on social media. He wrote, "Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"
Other users were quick to point out that the man in the video is actually Montel Williams and the other woman is his daughter, Ashley, who was 17 at the time. X user @WizardKenny pointed out the mix up's racist undertones.
One X user immediately knew why Williams was trending.
Another blamed Republicans' desperation on their eagerness to spread lies, adding "we can't have liars running our country."
A third X user pointed out that an edited photo of Williams with Combs's head was also trending.
Another outlined Williams' many accomplishments.
Several X users pointed out it's not Harris who has photos with Combs but Trump.
