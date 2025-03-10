President Donald Trump vowed to keep Greenland "safe" after doubling down on his pledge to claim the country "one way our another" last week.

"As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland's right to determine their own future," Trump stated in a Truth Social post shared Sunday evening.

"We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II," he continued, referring to the a 1951 agreement between the U.S. and Denmark to protect the autonomous island.

"We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!" Trump declared.

During his March 3 address, Trump claimed he strongly supports the country's right to determine its own future while reiterating the U.S. needs Greenland "for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it."

"But we need it really for international, for world security, and I think we're going to get it. One way or the other, we're going to get it," he added.

As Trump pointed out during his address, the territory has a small population of just 57,000 people but is the world's biggest island, and its land is rich with mineral resources, including critical minerals used in green energy, and oil, according to the BBC.

Originally published by Latin Times