President Donald Trump said he has no plans to deport Prince Harry while taking a shot at the British royal's wife, Meghan Markle.

"I don't want to do that," Trump told the New York Post. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, Calif., with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after stepping back from their official royal duties in 2020.

The question about deporting Harry came about because the right-wing Heritage Foundation is in a legal battle with the Department of Homeland Security over his status.

The foundation suggests that the Duke of Sussex lied on his U.S. visa application after Harry admitted in his 2023 book, "Spare," that he had used drugs as a teenager.

A federal judge this week said he is weighing whether to release the documents.

Originally published on Latin Times