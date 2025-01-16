During his Senate confirmation hearing, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary—billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent—clearly stated his opposition to raising the federal minimum wage.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questioned Bessent on the issue, highlighting that over 22 million American workers earn less than $15 an hour, with nearly 40 million earning under $17. Sanders criticized the stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour—which has not increased since 2009—and asked if Bessent would support efforts to raise it to a living wage.

.@BernieSanders: Will you work with us to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour?



Trump nominee Bessent: No pic.twitter.com/OPUVN3Mfmn — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 16, 2025

"Senator, I believe the minimum wage is more of a statewide and regional issue," Bessent responded, signaling his opposition to federal action on wage increases.

"So you don't think we should change the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour?" Sanders clarified.

Bessent's simple reply of, "No sir," as he laced his fingers together ended the exchange.

The Treasury Secretary pick's stance aligns with a broader Republican view favoring state-level control over wage laws but has sparked criticism from Democrats and labor advocates pushing for a higher federal minimum wage to combat poverty and income inequality.

Originally published by Latin Times.