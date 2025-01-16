Trump's Billionaire Treasury Nominee Says Federal Minimum Wage Should Remain at $7.25 Per Hour
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour has not been raised since 2009.
During his Senate confirmation hearing, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary—billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent—clearly stated his opposition to raising the federal minimum wage.
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) questioned Bessent on the issue, highlighting that over 22 million American workers earn less than $15 an hour, with nearly 40 million earning under $17. Sanders criticized the stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour—which has not increased since 2009—and asked if Bessent would support efforts to raise it to a living wage.
"Senator, I believe the minimum wage is more of a statewide and regional issue," Bessent responded, signaling his opposition to federal action on wage increases.
"So you don't think we should change the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour?" Sanders clarified.
Bessent's simple reply of, "No sir," as he laced his fingers together ended the exchange.
The Treasury Secretary pick's stance aligns with a broader Republican view favoring state-level control over wage laws but has sparked criticism from Democrats and labor advocates pushing for a higher federal minimum wage to combat poverty and income inequality.
Originally published by Latin Times.
