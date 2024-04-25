A federal judge in New York has rejected former president Donald Trump's plea for a new trial in the defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Judge Lewis Kaplan's ruling on Thursday upheld the staggering $83.3 million in damages awarded by the jury.

Contrary to Trump's assertions, Judge Kaplan emphasized that Carroll's compensatory damages were not solely for emotional distress but also encompassed the gravity of the harm inflicted.

"Mr. Trump's malicious and unceasing attacks on Ms. Carroll were disseminated to more than 100 million people," Judge Kaplan said, highlighting the widespread impact of Trump's actions, ABC News reported. These attacks, including public threats and personal assaults, were deemed to have posed a genuine threat to Carroll's health and safety.

The legal saga began when Carroll accused Trump of defamation after he dismissed her allegations of sexual assault as lies. Trump's attempts to undermine Carroll's credibility have now backfired, with the court affirming the severity of his actions and the resulting damages.

(This is a developing news story.)