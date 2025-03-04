Trump administration Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins recently addressed rising egg prices, suggesting that Americans struggling to cope with inflation should begin maintaining backyard coops and produce their own eggs.

Rollins, who was confirmed by the Senate and sworn into Trump's cabinet last month, admitted to having her own backyard flock of chickens while being interviewed by Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

"People are sort of looking around thinking, 'Wow, well maybe I can get a chicken in my backyard,' and it's awesome," Rollins said.

Trump’s Sec of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says the solution to high egg prices for Americans is to get some chickens and raise them in your backyard. pic.twitter.com/sYFAYKeR5Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 3, 2025

Rollins published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal last week in which she described a five-step plan she had formulated that would help with bringing the price of eggs down across the nation.

"We also want to make it easier for families to raise backyard chickens," she wrote.

Egg prices have skyrocketed to record highs in recent weeks, with residents of some areas having to pay $10 per dozen. This is largely due to the outbreak of bird flu, which has persisted since 2022, forcing the Department of Agriculture to euthanize millions of egg-laying hens, hence placing pressure on the supply of eggs.

The Centers for Disease Control released a guide detailing how the prevalence of backyard flocks could further facilitate the spread of avian influenza due to difficulties in regulating these private flocks. One such flock in Kansas had to be entirely culled at the end of last year after the mysterious deaths of some chickens were proven to have been caused by bird flu.

Originally published by Latin Times.