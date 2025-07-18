A Democratic lawmaker is demanding more evidence in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein be released, which he believes could include President Donald Trump, following the Trump administration's intent to release grand jury testimony.

New York Rep. Daniel Goldman urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to release physical evidence such as photos and videos, insisting that the testimony will not be enough.

"Nice try @AGPamBondi. What about videos, photographs and other recordings? What about FBI 302's (witness interviews)? What about texts and emails?" Goldman wrote. "That's where the evidence about Trump and others will be. Grand jury testimony will only relate to Epstein and Maxwell."

Goldman's statement comes after President Donald Trump called for Bondi to "produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval" in a Truth Social post Thursday night.

In turn, Bondi responded to the president's post on X, saying the DOJ is "ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Trump and Bondi's statements came after the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Trump wrote a note for Epstein's 50th birthday that included a drawing of a naked woman with his signature where the woman's pubic hair would have been.

Trump has repeatedly denied the report's claims, calling it "fake" in another post to Truth Social. When the publication asked for comment on the report, Trump reportedly threatened to sue them "just like I sued everyone else."

Grand jury testimonies are typically kept from public view out of protection for victims and accusers as the transcripts may include their statements, CNN reported. It will be up to a judge to determine how much — if any — of the testimonies can be released.

