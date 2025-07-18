The Trump administration has announced that they are prepared to unseal another collection of files in the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein following a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the public release of grand jury testimony from Epstein's prosecution.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony subject to court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" the president wrote on Thursday night.

Bondi responded the same night, saying the Department of Justice is "ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

Trump and Bondi's announcements came just hours after a bombshell report revealed that Trump had written Epstein a note for his 50th birthday, which included a suggestive drawing and a friendly letter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Following the publishing of the article, Trump threatened to sue the publication and railed after its owner Rupert Murdoch, who had reportedly promised to "take care of" the article but failed.

"President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal," he wrote in another Truth Social post.

The Trump administration has faced continued pressure from MAGA supporters and Democrats alike after the Department of Justice released hours of footage allegedly depicting the outside of Epstein's cell, attempting to show that he committed suicide.

However, reports demonstrated that the footage had been edited. Furthermore, the DOJ and FBI stated that Epstein's client list did not exist, despite Bondi seemingly stating that it was "sitting on [her] desk" just months ago.

Originally published on Latin Times