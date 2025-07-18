A Democratic representative slammed his own party's candidate in the New York City mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, calling him a "job-killing socialist" and saying he is not really a Democrat.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer rebuked the Democratic Socialist candidate and New York state representative, claiming that Mamdani supported "antisemitic rhetoric" during a Thursday appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"We don't need a job-killing socialist who wants to raise taxes and supports antisemitic rhetoric in a city with the highest taxes in the country and the highest Jewish population in the country," Gottheimer said.

The lawmaker's statements came the same day he announced a resolution to condemn the phrase "Globalize the Intifada." The resolution came one day after business leaders met with Mamdani, during which he said he would discourage use of the phrase, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While some, like Gottheimer, believe the phrase threatens violence against Israel and Jewish individuals, pro-Palestine activists say the phrase is meant to vocalize opposition to Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

After winning the Democratic primary in June, Mamdani insisted that he grounds his leadership in universal human rights while speaking with NBC's "Meet the Press."

The New Jersey representative then went on to bash Mamdani's campaign platforms, suggesting that Democrats are already tackling making life more affordable for Americans.

"We need common sense," the lawmaker said. "Democrats are willing to solve problems, make life more affordable for people, take on higher taxes and actually make sure that places run. Whether it's rent or mortgages, we do everything we can to make life more affordable for people."

According to Mamdani's campaign, his plan to bring down the cost of living, including building affordable housing and free childcare, will be paid for by implementing a 2% tax on the top 1% of New Yorkers.

Gottheimer added that he believes Democratic socialism does not fall within the Democratic party, noting that progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent.

"Let me be clear: Socialist Democrats are not Democrats — they're not in the Democratic party," he added. "Bernie Sanders is an independent, he's not even a Democrat. So I don't know why we would follow that approach."

Mamdani is up against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and current Mayor Eric Adams, who are running as independents, as well as Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Jim Walden.

