Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic rep. and President-elect Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, was recorded in an resurfaced clip from 2019 calling then-President Trump 'unfit' for the role while slamming him for 'pimping out' U.S. soldiers to wealthy foreign powers.

"He's essentially pimping out our men and women in uniform to a foreign power who's the highest bidder and saying, very blatantly and very directly, 'Well, hey, look they're paying us for them,'" Gabbard is heard saying in the clip shared on X.

"He is unfit to be our commander in chief," the former presidential candidate continued. "And what he is doing is dishonoring the service and the sacrifice that every single one of these servicemembers is doing for our country and the service and sacrifice that their loved ones and their family members go through."

In 2019, Gabbard was a Democratic congresswoman representing Hawaii. She did not seek re-election in 2020, opting to unsuccessfully run for president instead. She then left the party and joined the Independent party for a two-year stint before announcing she was joining the GOP during a Trump rally in 2022.

Still, social media users wondered how her views changed so completely.

"The first impression is usually the most revealing one," X user @Magnusson32 wrote. "So here is the $64,000 Question: What changed?"

"Does this mean she works for a pimp now?," another X user joked.

