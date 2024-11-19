Tulsi Gabbard Slams 'Unfit' Donald Trump for 'Pimping Out' US Soldiers to Foreign Powers in Resurfaced Clip
"Does this mean she works for a pimp now?," one X user wondered.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic rep. and President-elect Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, was recorded in an resurfaced clip from 2019 calling then-President Trump 'unfit' for the role while slamming him for 'pimping out' U.S. soldiers to wealthy foreign powers.
"He's essentially pimping out our men and women in uniform to a foreign power who's the highest bidder and saying, very blatantly and very directly, 'Well, hey, look they're paying us for them,'" Gabbard is heard saying in the clip shared on X.
"He is unfit to be our commander in chief," the former presidential candidate continued. "And what he is doing is dishonoring the service and the sacrifice that every single one of these servicemembers is doing for our country and the service and sacrifice that their loved ones and their family members go through."
In 2019, Gabbard was a Democratic congresswoman representing Hawaii. She did not seek re-election in 2020, opting to unsuccessfully run for president instead. She then left the party and joined the Independent party for a two-year stint before announcing she was joining the GOP during a Trump rally in 2022.
Still, social media users wondered how her views changed so completely.
"The first impression is usually the most revealing one," X user @Magnusson32 wrote. "So here is the $64,000 Question: What changed?"
"Does this mean she works for a pimp now?," another X user joked.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
US Retail Sales Lose Steam In October After Hurricanes
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'