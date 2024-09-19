KEY POINTS Soulbound has a unique monetization system that emphasizes fairness and transparency

The platform has an NFT sticker marketplace and various other features for the next-gen livestreamer and creator

Soulbound is bringing in a new era of game-changing, blockchain-powered livestreaming

Web3 livestreaming platform Soulbound is set to take the TwitchCon 2024 stage in San Diego where it will present to the world how blockchain technology can transform the livestreaming experience for gamers, streamers, and developers through a creative mash-up of the SocialFi and GameFi segments.

TwitchCon, the semi-annual convention hosted by livestreaming video platform Twitch, will run from Sept. 20-22, 2024. The conference is known to bring together key stakeholders in the gaming and streaming sectors, providing Soulbound with the perfect grand stage to showcase its game-changing platform after its successful presentation at TwitchCon Europe in June.

What is Soulbound?

Backed by some of the major investors in the broader blockchain industry, including Animoca Brands, Big Brain Holdings, and NGC Ventures, Soulbound is a rising Web3 livestreaming platform that capitalizes on the powerful capabilities of decentralized technology.

Soulbound brings the next-generation livestreaming platform to gamers and creators alike, enabling them to connect, compete, and earn in a transparent and secure Web3 environment.

The platform represents a significant leap in how content creators and gamers interact with their audiences. Gamers and creators aren't the only ones who will benefit from Soulbound. Game studios will also find access to an engaged Web3 gaming community beneficial since they can find new ways to boost visibility and drive participation.

3 long years on X!💥



In CT terms that is 30 years 😂👴👵



The @Soulbound_GG team would like to say a big thanks to our game partners & community.



Growing & evolving by the minute and couldn't do it without you. Here is to the next 30 years in CT. 💪#MyXAnniversary pic.twitter.com/HNH8sZJEuF — Soulbound (@Soulbound_GG) September 11, 2024

Soulbound's key features include:

Stream-to-earn: Soulbound co-founder Casey Grooms previously explained to International Business Times how the platform utilizes an hourly payout model wherein streamers are paid based on the time they spend streaming, deviating from the ad-based or subscription-based model and providing creators with fairer ground.

Non-fungible token (NFT) sticker marketplace: The sticker shop offers a wide range of NFTs from the industry's rising creators. Users can "slap" the stickers on their friends' posts and walls, driving engagement while focusing on the fun the experience brings to the community.

Prediction marketplace: Followers can support their favorite players by betting on games or individual players – somehow similar to Polymarket, but for livestreams.

Bounties: The bounty system allows game developers to set up prize pools for streamers, and bounty hunters can participate in challenges over a set period for rewards distributed based on audience size and time streamed.

🎨 Soulbound Art Showdown is live! 🎨



Show off your talent and win your share of $1,000 USDC & DRIP 💧



🗓️ Sep 9 – Sep 30, 2024



Join by posting your art with #SoulboundArtShowdown and tagging @Soulbound_GG.



Don’t miss out! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZmPorFQtln — Soulbound (@Soulbound_GG) September 10, 2024

Soulbound emphasizes transparency and providing streamers and creators with fairer and more efficient monetization features.

On a Mission to Transform Livestreaming

At a time when livestreamers and creators are seeking out alternatives to platforms plagued with issues of the old system, Soulbound is ushering in a new era of livestreaming through its engaging features and support for community-building.

Founded in 2021 and pioneering the streaming finance (StreamFi) segment, Soulbound is looking to gain more traction through its TwitchCon San Diego appearance.