Ellen Pompeo just made her final appearance as Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," and the netizens have mixed opinions about it.

On Thursday, Pompeo made her final appearance as a series regular on "Grey's Anatomy." Her beloved character said farewell in the episode as her colleagues at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital drank a toast to her one last time before she began her new life in Boston.

"You know, once upon a time, you were the bane of my existence, but no, you grew up to become one of my points of pride," Dr. Bailey said before choking up, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Dr. Grey, what Dr. Bailey is trying to say is that this place won't be the same without you," Dr. Webber added.

She also took a stand in her relationship with Dr. Mash with a speech reminiscent of her infamous "choose me" monologue to McDreamy.

"I want you in my life if you want to be in my life," Meredith told Nick before scrubbing out. "But if I have to choose, I'm going to pick me. And I am not going to beg you to love me."

Nick tried to express his love for Meredith, but it was evident that she wanted to focus on her life, family and career for her major move.

krista really pulled a romcom move by making him run after her to the airport? 🤦🏻‍♀️ i don’t understand what they did to mer’s character development this season … it’s straight outta ‘how to ruin a main character of 18 years within 7 eps for dummies’ 🤡☠️ #GreysAnatomy #mernick pic.twitter.com/6YWr2HBqht —  jolene 🥼🏈 (@_Jolene_Jolene) February 24, 2023

Twitter users have mixed opinions after watching the show. Many were disappointed in Meredith's final appearance.

"408 episodes, 19 seasons, 18 years as the main character and this was the goodbye Meredith Grey got - such a disappointment for such an iconic role. Meredith and Ellen deserved better. #GreysAnatomy," one tweeted.

"THIS is Meredith's last episode? The writers are f--king kidding me right? Where are the cameos and the montages????? #GreysAnatomy," another added.

"Alex got an entire episode dedicated to his farewell montages and EVERYTHING. The person the show is named after got a sad little toast and a camera pan around the room #GreysAnatomy," a third user wrote.

"For this to be Meredith Grey's last episode and it's this BORING, with NO FLASHBACK scenes, and NO ALEX OR CRISTINA, this is tragic. #GreysAnatomy #greys," a different commenter opined.

"Krista really pulled a romcom move by making him run after her to the airport?" another said. "I don't understand what they did to Mer's character development this season … it's straight outta 'how to ruin a main character of 18 years within 7 eps for dummies' #GreysAnatomy #mernick."

Pompeo clarified that she will still return to the series and may make cameo appearances. However, it may take a while before she returns.

"For the record, it's not really my final," Pompeo told ET earlier this month. "It's a little bit of a trick they're playing on people." However, she confirmed that she won't be around in the interim and "it is my final episode for a while."