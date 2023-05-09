KEY POINTS Tom Cruise and Shakira were spotted at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

The sighting sparked rumors that the actor is interested in pursuing the singer

Some Twitter users support Cruise for Shakira, but others urged her to run away from him

There are rumors that Tom Cruise has his eye on Shakira.

The "Waka Waka" singer and "Mission Impossible" actor were spotted at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix Sunday. Following the sighting, there were rumors that Cruise was interested in the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker.

An unnamed insider told Page Six, "There is chemistry." The tipster was also seemingly rooting for the pair.

"Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom," the tipster said before adding that Cruise is "a nice-looking guy, and he is talented." Also, Shakira is reportedly "not taller" than the actor.

Twitter immediately reacted to the rumors that Cruise is eyeing Shakira and is planning to pursue her. Online users have mixed opinions about the speculations involving Shakira and Cruise.

"Oh Tom and still look good till this day, look at himmmmm making his moves," one commented. Another added, "They look good together."

"That Mission isn't impossible," a different user wrote.

Others had various opinions about the two celebrities not being the best pair due to his religion, Scientology, and his relationship with his daughter Suri, whom he shares with Katie Holmes. Some also said they didn't see the rumors about Cruise and Shakira coming.

"She's got 2 young kids, and he doesn't even take care of his own lol," a different commenter said.

"Tom Cruise has not seen his own daughter in six years because she is not being raised within his religion. That does not fit with how much Shakira loves her kids," another claimed.

"Also #TomCruise & #shakira were not on my 2023 bingo card. I think he is way too old for her," Gringa opined.

Several also shared memes of individuals running, urging Shakira to do the same and stay away from Cruise. Some also dragged Cruise's religion — Scientology — into the issue.

"Shakira runnnnnnnnnn," one wrote. Another added, "Run, Shakira, run! You don't need the money or the headache."

"I love Maverick, Ethan Hunt, Nathan Algren, Brian Flanagan, Jerry Maguire, Ron Kovic, Mitch McDeere, Jack Reacher, Charlie Babbitt, Lestat de Lioncourt and so much more... But RUN... maaaybe... Unless he is no longer in the sect," a fan wrote.

Girl run for the hills pic.twitter.com/k0euugkKtR — Culture Snackz 🌹+🚀 (@culturesnackz) May 9, 2023

Cruise was previously married to Holmes. They tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Suri in the same year. However, they split five years later. Cruise also shares daughter Isabella and son Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Shakira was previously in a relationship with Gerard Pique. They share two sons, Milan and Sasha. They split last year after being together for 11 years amid rumors that he had an affair with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.