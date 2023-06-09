KEY POINTS Tomorrow x Together (TXT) is expected to make a comeback in July

Bang Si-Hyuk teased that the group collaborated with One Republic's Ryan Tedder

TXT is currently on its "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) is releasing new music soon, and fans could get a collaboration track featuring One Republic's Ryan Tedder.

Before the South Korean pop boy band confirmed that they're gearing up for another comeback, Bang Si-Hyuk — professionally known as Hitman Bang — teased a video of the group last week, showing them grooving along in a studio with the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter.

In the post, which was uploaded on Instagram, the 50-year-old HYBE Corporation chairman wrote the caption, "A big one is coming," highlighted in bold red text atop the video. He also tagged TXT's and Tedder's accounts.

The "Apologize" hitmaker also confirmed the collaboration with a comment on the post saying, "LET'S GO! I loved working with TXT! They have so much talent."

Tedder is famously known as the frontman of One Republic. The band released chart-topping hits such as "Counting Stars," "Love Runs Out," "Good Life," "Stop and Stare" and many others. He has also worked with Grammy-winning musicians Beyoncé and Adele.

TXT — composed of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun — already collaborated with other American musicians before.

Last year, the group released a reimagined version of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring rapper Mod Sun. It was originally released as part of the album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" in 2021. The group also dropped a stripped-down single, titled "Valley of Lies," with Iann Dior.

TXT also dropped its fifth mini album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in January, which featured a collaboration single with Coi Leray called "Happy Fools." They performed the track live for the first time during the former's final trek for the "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour's U.S. leg at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Other songs on the track include "Tinnitus (Wanna be a Rock)," "Devil by the Window," "Farewell, Neverland," and the main track "Sugar Rush Ride," which currently holds the record for the most viewed music video by a fourth generation male group in 24 hours on YouTube with 15.4 million views.

The official music video for "Sugar Rush Ride" accumulated 116 million views and 2.1 million likes as of press time.

The quintet is set to embark on the Asia leg of the tour next month with a back-to-back show at the Kyocera Dome — one of the biggest domes in the country in Osaka, Japan, with a 36,000-seat capacity — on July 1 to 2. They will then jet off to Indonesia and the Philippines. More tour dates and locations will be revealed soon.

TXT is also expected to make a comeback in July, though further details about the release and contents have yet to be unveiled.

Big Hit Music confirmed the news via a phone call with South Korean media outlet Dispatch, saying, "Tomorrow X Together is preparing to release a new song in July. We plan to announce the contents related to the new album at a later date."