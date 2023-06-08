KEY POINTS Tomorrow X Together confirmed its comeback in July

"Sugar Rush Ride" landed in no. 4 of Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100

"Temptation" and "Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour" continue to enjoy global success

Tomorrow X Together is making a comeback next month!

Big Hit Music revealed that TXT is preparing to release a new song in July. The agency representing the quintet confirmed the news in a phone call with Dispatch on Thursday.

This announcement has sent waves of anticipation throughout the K-Pop community, with fans eagerly awaiting the group's return. The upcoming comeback will mark TXT's return in over six months.

"We plan to announce the contents related to the new album at a later date," a spokesperson for Big Hit said.

According to Korean media, @TXT_members will be making their comeback in July with a digital single. pic.twitter.com/egxFaUydkG — TXT Charts (@TXTChartData) June 8, 2023

In January, the group delighted fans with their fifth mini-album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation." The album became a major milestone for TXT as it achieved remarkable success in various music charts.

"Temptation" proved to be a game-changer for TXT, helping reach new heights in the members' careers. The mini-album secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, a prestigious achievement that solidified the group's global recognition.

Additionally, the album's title track, "Sugar Rush Ride," ranked fourth on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100: #4(new) Sugar Rush Ride, TXT (@TXT_members). — chart data (@chartdata) February 7, 2023

Following the remarkable achievement of the group's album, TXT recently completed its world tour titled "Act: Sweet Mirage."

The tour allowed the group to connect with their international fanbase and showcase their incredible talents on stage. The global success of the tour further elevated their popularity and solidified their position as a leading force in the K-Pop industry.

During the Los Angeles stop of "Act: Sweet Mirage," Coi Leray surprised MOAs by performing with the group on stage.

The rising star joined TXT in performing their collaboration track, "Happy Fools." This special performance marked the first time Coi Leray and TXT performed the song together live, showcasing the unique blend of Coi Leray's style and the group's signature sound.

Needless to say, the surprise collaboration left MOAs screaming with excitement.

H A P P Y WE GO UP LIKE THE MOON TXT AND COI LEROY GET IT POPPIN LIKE BALLOONS 🎈 pic.twitter.com/4HkzmyFec7 — ༺ K ༻ (@justk_tingz) May 29, 2023

As the anticipation builds for TXT's comeback, fans eagerly await more details about the new album.

Big Hit Music has not disclosed specific information about the concept, tracklist or release date. However, the agency has assured fans that further announcements will be made soon.

TXT's journey has been nothing but a success and its upcoming comeback holds the promise of even more extraordinary music and performances.