In another leaked snippet, UnitedHealth's CEO Andrew Witty can be seen telling employees they will continue blocking "unnecessary care" in the wake of Brian Thompson's assassination.

"Our role is a critical role, and we make sure that care is safe, appropriate and is delivered when people need it," Witty stated.

"We guard against the pressures that exist for unsafe care or for unnecessary care to be delivered in a way which makes the whole system too complex and ultimately unsustainable," he continued.

Witty added that employees should "tune out" criticism against the insurance giant and insisted the overwhelming backlash does not reflect reality.

The leaked audio angered listeners, prompting a slew of menacing memes and social media posts.

"UnitedHealth Group CEO, Andrew Witty, hopefully he is next," one X user wrote, accompanied by a 22-minute Status Coup News video discussing the CEO's comments.

UnitedHealth Group CEO, Andrew Witty, hopefully he is next. https://t.co/0FEMxrtudW — alfredk471 (@alfredk471) December 8, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times