University Of Michigan Students, Rabbi Robbed At Gunpoint While Celebrating Rosh Hashanah
The group was having a holiday dinner when the terrifying ordeal unfolded
A peaceful Rosh Hashanah celebration at a local rabbi's home on Wednesday turned into a terrifying ordeal when a gunman broke in during a holiday dinner.
Rabbi Mendy Klahr and about 20 University of Michigan students were present when the man entered the home, wielding a gun, and said, "I'm taking everything, give me everything," Southfield police said.
The suspect, described as a Black man in his early 20s, had already left by the time authorities arrived and has yet to be identified. A woman allegedly involved in the incident has been arrested, according to police.
No shots were fired, the Detroit News reported, and the residents of the house escaped through a front door while the robber took little more than a single bag.
"No one was injured and law enforcement officials with the Southfield Police Department are investigating this as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity," university President Santa Ono said in a Thursday statement to the school community, adding that the Division of Public Safety and Security has increased patrols around campus and neighboring areas. " ... These are challenging times, but there is enormous strength in our community."
The incident occurred on the first evening of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. As tensions escalate globally, including in the Middle East, Ono emphasized the importance of solidarity and safety within the campus community.
"I also urge each of you to be proactive in prioritizing your mental health and well-being, and to take time to reach out to friends and colleagues," she said.
