The possibility of an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) getting a green light has created a buzz in the wake of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of 11 Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

The historic approval marked a groundbreaking moment for Bitcoin, as it offered a regulated and more accessible way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. It has also brought to the forefront the question of whether a spot EthereumETF could be the next remarkable development in the cryptocurrency industry.

Many are now closely monitoring developments in the cryptocurrency industry to see if a spot Ethereum ETF could be the next milestone in the regulatory landscape.

Exploring the impact of a spot Ethereum ETF and answering questions arising from the potential emergence of an Ethereum Spot ETF and how it might diverge in terms of market reception, investor interest and regulatory scrutiny, Andrey Kuznetsov, the visionary serial tech entrepreneur and cryptocurrency advocate who co-founded Islamic Coin and Haqq, the EVM-equivalent chain based on Cosmos SDK, shared his expert insights with International Business Times in an exclusive interview.

Spot Ether ETF Post Bitcoin ETF Approval

While the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF was undeniably a watershed moment, legitimizing BTC and the broader crypto industry, the path to an Ethereum spot ETF is distinct, according to the executive.

"The approval of the Bitcoin Spot ETF was undoubtedly a significant milestone for the legitimacy of BTC and the broader cryptocurrency industry. With eyes now turning towards the potential for an Ethereum Spot ETF, I think it will be somewhat of a different journey," the HAQQ co-founder further noted.

"Unlike BTC, the SEC has yet to take a definite position on the status of ETH as an asset. The chairman of the commission is still leaning towards classifying ETH as a security. This poses a different set of challenges in the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF. Regulatory scrutiny is undoubtedly a key differentiator," he explained.

"Ethereum's programmable nature raises concerns about potential market manipulation and illegal activities facilitated through smart contracts. Regulatory bodies are likely to impose stricter controls and reporting requirements for an Ethereum spot ETF compared to its Bitcoin counterpart. This may lead to a lengthier approval process and a more closely monitored market environment," he added.

Kuznetsov, however, said he was still optimistic that a spot Ethereum ETF could be on the cards despite the crypto asset's distinct differences with Bitcoin.

"I remain optimistic that an Ethereum Spot ETF is on the horizon. We already have the Ethereum futures ETF so that is progress. Market reception is likely to be enthusiastic, given the diverse applications and inherent utility embedded within the Ethereum ecosystem," he said. "DeFi, NFTs and the potential for Web3 integration offer distinct value propositions beyond Bitcoin's function as a primary store of value. Investor interest, particularly from institutional players, could also surpass that of Bitcoin due to Ethereum's wider scope of application."

Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts Of A Spot Ethereum ETF

To comprehensively evaluate the potential implications of such an ETF, it is imperative to examine its short-term and long-term implications.

Kuznetsov believes that the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF in the U.S. has a greater positive impact on the broader cryptocurrency industry.

"Making predictions around market movements is always challenging, but generally, I believe the approval of an Ethereum Spot ETF will have a hugely positive impact on the crypto market. In the short term, the initial excitement from investors seeking exposure to Ethereum's diverse applications, including DeFi, NFTs and Web3, will probably result in a significant price increase for ETH and other assets within the Ethereum ecosystem. But we must also anticipate temporary volatility caused by new entrants unfamiliar with the intricacies of smart contracts and DeFi protocols," the Islamic Coin co-founder noted.

"In the long term, however, with an Ethereum Spot ETF as a gateway for institutional investors and traditional asset managers, it will bolster Ethereum's mainstream acceptance and accelerate its user base growth. The influx of institutional capital will fuel further development and innovation within the ecosystem. It will also contribute to greater price stability by introducing a new avenue for institutional investment and market diversification, leading to a more mature and resilient ecosystem. Increased institutional involvement might shift investor focus towards Ethereum's underlying technology and long-term vision, promoting sustainable growth and innovation focused on the future of Web3," he added.

"An ETF could also pave the way for clearer regulatory pathways for Ethereum 2.0, facilitating its adoption and integration into traditional financial systems. Generally, the approval of an Ethereum Spot ETF holds immense potential for Ethereum's price, adoption and long-term value proposition," Kuznetsov explained.

"While short-term volatility and regulatory uncertainties are natural concerns, the long-term outlook points towards a more stable, integrated and thriving Ethereum ecosystem. At Haqq, we are closely monitoring the evolving landscape and continuously adapting our strategies to capitalize on the opportunities and mitigate the potential risks for our users," he added.

Spot Ethereum ETF and Altcoins

When asked if the approval of an Ethereum spot ETF could influence the wider cryptocurrency market, particularly altcoins, and if this could lead to increased interest in and the potential approval of ETFs for other cryptocurrencies like XRP or SOL, the seasoned tech entrepreneur and crypto advocate said, "I think the approval of an Ethereum Spot ETF will carry significant weight not just for Ethereum itself, but for the broader cryptocurrency market."

"An Ethereum Spot ETF approval could provide confidence for the entire crypto market, potentially drawing in new investors and bolstering overall market sentiment. This would obviously translate into increased demand and price rises for other altcoins, as investors seek diversification within the blockchain asset space," he added.

"However, the relationship between Ethereum and other altcoins isn't always linear. While correlation tends to be high during major market movements, individual projects with strong fundamentals and unique value propositions could see independent growth trajectories, decoupling from Ethereum's immediate swings," Kuznetsov further said.

"Ethereum's potential success could pave the way for ETFs for other prominent cryptocurrencies, like Solana or even Ripple," the executive noted, before adding, "This would further legitimize the industry and attract more institutional capital, creating a more diversified and mature market environment."

Kuznetsov also thinks the success of exchange-traded funds would connote crypto-wide success for all altcoins since initiatives without any utility or technology to back them would just face challenges in gaining momentum, unlike others.

"But I also don't think the ETF boom would be a blanket boon for all altcoins. Projects lacking clear utility or robust technology might still struggle to gain traction, facing increased competition from established players and investor scrutiny," the Islamic Coin founder said.

"While an Ethereum Spot ETF could be a major catalyst for the industry, I think investors should focus on long-term value propositions, fundamental strength and robust technology when choosing their investments, regardless of potential ETF approvals," he added.

While the approval of a Spot Ethereum ETF is not guaranteed and comes with its own set of challenges, it remains a topic of significant interest and discussion within the cryptocurrency industry.

The outcome of this regulatory journey will have far-reaching implications for Ethereum, the broader cryptocurrency market and the investment landscape as a whole.