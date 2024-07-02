Ahmad Ashrafi is breaking down the barriers foreign investors face when seeking alternative investment opportunities, specifically in commercial real estate. His company, Infinity9 Investment Group, specializes in providing access, guidance, and strategic partnerships, enabling foreigners to unlock the vast potential of one of the most stable and lucrative alternative asset classes available.

"Investing into alternatives has three major barriers to entry: specialized knowledge, large sums of capital, and a trusted network. Without all three, it's very difficult to allocate effectively to this space," says Ashrafi.

He contends that as traditional investment vehicles become increasingly volatile and correlated, alternative investments offer diversification and the potential for long-term, compounding returns. "Alternative investments have outperformed traditional investments," Ashrafi states. Despite the potential, entering an alternative investment can be intimidating for any prospective investor, particularly those residing outside the U.S.

He believes one of the primary challenges to entering the market for foreign investors is actually one of the reasons the market has remained strong– understanding and navigating the intricate legal and regulatory landscape. From compliance requirements to tax implications, the complexities can be daunting. However, the U.S. regulatory framework offers robust protections for both domestic and international investors, ensuring both transparency and security.

Ashrafi thinks foreign investors are seeking better opportunities in the U.S. real estate market. Too often, he says, international investors only get offered alternative investments when they are passed over by the U.S. market.

"Historically, foreign investors were getting the crumbs the American market didn't want. I've personally been in that position, and I'm passionate about changing the narrative for the next generation of foreign investors," he reports.

To offset this challenge, Infinity9 is actively analyzing and curating strong investment deals tailored to foreign investors. Ashrafi wants to create a bridge between foreign capital and top U.S. investment opportunities.

Another challenge for foreign investors is establishing a network of reliable partners and professionals in the U.S. market. From conducting due diligence to accessing investment opportunities, having a local network is essential for success. A benefit to the foreign investor is that the Infinity9 team not only offers them the investment opportunity but also keeps track of the progress and accountability of the investment's performance.

He says, "We put ourselves in the position of the investor, literally, as we personally invest in every deal we pursue. Why would we invest in this deal over another, and why are we confident in the sponsor's ability to perform? Knowledge is power in investing. We want our investors to feel empowered and trust their investment decisions, even if they are continents away."

Ashrafi also sees that dynamic capital requirements associated with U.S. real estate investments often present a significant barrier for foreign investors. Ashrafi says, "Investing is a competitive sport, you need to make decisions quickly when a good deal is in front of you." Infinity9 works closely with clients to develop tailored investment strategies that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance. This approach enables investors to unlock the full potential of U.S. real estate while mitigating financial risks.

"We structure portfolios that match the needs of our clients. Our suite of investment products ranges from Whole Foods-anchored shopping centers and industrial and single-tenant retail funds to deal-by-deal middle-market multifamily and flagship hospitality deals. Because we are agile and lean, we are able to invest 'outside the box' in a wide array of product types across the capital stack," Ashrafi reports.

As the demand for alternative investments continues to rise, the U.S. real estate market offers unparalleled opportunities for international investors. By partnering with a trusted and experienced firm like Infinity9, foreign investors can overcome barriers to entry and capitalize on the stability and growth potential of U.S. real estate. With expertise, networks, and tailored solutions, Infinity9 provides international investors with a clear path to success in the dynamic and lucrative U.S. real estate market. For more information visit infinity9.com or reach out to Infinity9's Investor Relations team at ir@infinity9.com or +1 786 -836-8164.