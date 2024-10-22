A California Kamala Harris supporter was left shaking her head after a UPS worker was caught on camera placing small pro-Donald Trump signs on her lawn while delivering packages across the street.

The incident happened last Thursday in Davis, California, when Shelly Bailes noticed nearly a dozen tiny flags in support of former President Trump across her front lawn. When Bailes looked back at cameras, she discovered it as the act of a UPS driver delivering packages for a neighbor across the street.

"He was not delivering a package to my house, he was delivering across the street," Bailes told KETV. "On my Ring I saw that he put something on my lawn."

Despite the odd behavior, Davis police say no actual crime was committed, the outlet reported.

"I have no idea why he did it. I can't imagine you know what he thought he'd gain by these little signs," Bailes said.

Bailes reported the incident to UPS, prompting an internal investigation into the driver.

"We respect the right of all Americans to support their chosen candidate, however, we ask our employees to express their political views on their on their own time," UPS told KCRA.