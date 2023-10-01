U.S. Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Saturday, averting a government shutdown with just hours to spare. President Joe Biden signed the bill after the Senate passed it in the evening.

Nine Republican senators voted against the bill, which passed 88-9.

Earlier, the House had passed the bipartisan bill, ending days of uncertainty and suddenly opening up a path to avert a shutdown which would have stopped funding for federal agencies.

The House bill, which stripped out Ukraine aid and keeps the government open through Nov. 17, passed 335-91. 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans voted yes; 90 Republicans voted no. One Democrat, Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois, voted against it over the lack of Ukraine aid. voted no over a lack of Ukraine aid.

Speaker McCarthy is expected to advance a separate Ukraine aid bill but his own Speakership could now be under threat from GOP hardliners.