Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service from is getting massive attention from the US government, with the US Commerce's secretary recently recommending it for use in rural areas.

US Commerce Secretary: Prioritize Starlink in Rural Areas

The current United States Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, has recently spoken to leaders of the government's rural broadband initiative, according to the Financial Times. Here, he urged them to "prioritize" Starlink. The report claims that Secretary Lutnick specifically mentioned Starlink's satellite internet service and Elon Musk's name to the leaders.

It was reported that Evan Feinman, the previous leader of the rural broadband program, revealed this interaction with Lutnick as plans for the United States' internet expansion is ramping up. That being said, Feinman has been reportedly pushed out of his role as the program's leader last week.

Moreover, the former head revealed that Lutnick's directive is a "clear thrust" towards the increase in adoption of satellite internet services "regardless of any other considerations."

Satellite Internet Over Ground-Based Broadband

Lutnick's campaign, under the Trump administration, is to prioritize more satellite internet connectivity over terrestrial broadband internet.

According to Gizmodo, Feinman's sentiments against Elon Musk's Starlink centers on its slower service compared to ground-based internet via fiber optics, claiming that it is more reliable than satellite.

The report also noted that Joe Biden administration's FCC denied SpaceX almost $900 million in subsidies via the Bead program as the service failed to match the ideal speeds for its adoption.

Elon Musk's Starlink Is Now More In-Demand

Over the past years, Starlink has become a global internet service provider with its main focus centering on areas that lack terrestrial connections. One of the biggest testaments to its reliable service is its deployment to areas struck by natural disasters, with the FCC temporarily approving its Direct-to-Cell satellite service with T-Mobile for Hurricane Helene victims.

Recently, SpaceX was appointed by the United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help revamp its air traffic control operations in the country after facing a fatal crash at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. This led to the FAA reconsidering its internet service provider and then began testing Starlink terminals for its operations despite its existing contract with Verizon.

SpaceX is rapidly expanding its satellite internet service via Starlink to different regions in the world, promising that even the most remote regions will get fast and reliable internet connections.

Originally published on Tech Times