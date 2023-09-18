US F-35 Fighter Jet Goes Missing Mid-Flight, Search Underway
An advanced Marine Corps F-35B jet fighter went missing during a flight in the southeastern state of South Carolina on Sunday, prompting the U.S. authorities to seek help from the public to locate the plane. Authorities have termed the incident a "mishap."
"Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort(MCAS Beaufort SC)are responding to a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing," Joint Base Charleston said in a Facebook post.
The Marine Corps said it was collecting more information on the incident and an investigation would be carried out. The pilot survived the incident and is in stable condition at the hospital. Authorities have not yet released information on the pilot's identity.
"The pilot ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition," the Facebook post added.
As emergency response teams attempt to locate the F-35, the public has been asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities.
"If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center," the base posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Authorities have focused the search for the F-35 Lightning II jet on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston said, as per CBS News. Both lakes are north of Charleston city.
As per the unit's website, the missing jet belongs to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, a unit focused on training pilots. Made by Lockheed Martin, the jet is believed to cost around $80 million. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
