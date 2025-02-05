The U.S. Navy successfully tested its High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble last year, according to a recently released report.

The annual report from the Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, released in January, included an undated photo showing a streak of white light beaming out from the USS Preble destroyer in the middle of the ocean. The specific location of the Preble's test remains unclear.

Preble had moved its homeport to Japan's Yokosuka in October, after departing San Diego in September, and was now part of Destroyer Squadron 15, supporting Japan's defense and U.S. strategic interests in the region, Navy Times reported. The Preble is the only U.S. destroyer equipped with the HELIOS system, which is designed to destroy fast-attack crafts and drones using powerful laser beams.

HELIOS system development

The navy's Center for Countermeasures conducted 32 tests in fiscal 2024 to evaluate directed energy weapons, including HELIOS. The tests are aimed at the "development and evaluation of directed energy weapons," according to the report.

Lockheed Martin delivered the 60-kilowatt laser to the Navy in August 2022, making it the first tactical laser system to be installed on an existing warship.

The Preble's 60-kilowatt laser weapon can blind intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors mounted on drones and offer long-range capabilities for combat identification and damage assessment. Unlike traditional missile-based defenses, the laser fires at the speed of light, making it more cost-effective per shot and ideal for countering low-cost drones, reported Newsweek.

The navy has been working to improve directed energy weapons, especially in regions like the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where navy ships have intercepted drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The use of laser technology has become even more crucial, with Vice Adm. Brendan McLane noting in 2024 that directed-energy weapons could help U.S. warships protect themselves from such threats.

Challenges in developing directed-energy weapons

The navy has faced difficulties in developing and implementing directed-energy systems, such as issues with field use, power sources, and environmental obstacles like fog and wind. Despite investing $1 billion annually in high-energy lasers and high-power microwaves, the navy has yet to achieve the tangible results it desires.

The navy currently has eight Optical Dazzling Interdictor laser dazzlers installed on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These systems disrupt enemy sensors. Additionally, a 150-kilowatt Laser Weapon System Demonstrator is installed on a San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship.