US Secretary of State Antony Blinken remains hopeful about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Hamas to free the remaining hostages and establish a sustained pause in fighting in Gaza, despite some major obstacles in the way.

During a news conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Blinken expressed his commitment to relentless work toward an agreement, even after Hamas presented a counterproposal containing what he called "clear nonstarters," CNN reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, labeled the counterproposal as "delusional" and expressed skepticism about the negotiation process.

Blinken acknowledged that negotiations are always complex and require back and forth, stating, "It's not flipping a light switch. It's not yes or no." He emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement to bring the hostages home and expressed confidence in finding common ground.

Netanyahu's firm rejection of ending the fighting poses a challenge to the ongoing efforts. It also indicates that Blinken's attempts to urge for a "humanitarian pause" have had limited success thus far.

The conflict in Gaza has taken a severe toll on civilians, with a high number of casualties and widespread displacement. Blinken expressed his concern about the civilian toll and pressured the Israeli government to take more concrete steps to mitigate suffering. He called for the opening of Erez to allow assistance to reach Northern Gaza and urged the expedited flow of humanitarian aid from Jordan.

CNN reports that Blinken learned about the Israeli Defense Forces' planned military operation in Rafah, which has seen more than a million people fleeing. He expressed his concerns about the potential toll and emphasized the need to consider the human impact of a prolonged operation.

In an appeal to Israel, Blinken urged them to remember their common humanity and not to dehumanize the people of Gaza. He said that the majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the attacks that sparked the conflict and that they were dependent on aid deliveries for their survival.

Blinken intends to meet with the families of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.