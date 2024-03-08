A US Army intelligence analyst was arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing national defense information to China.

Sergeant Korbein Schultz, who held a top-secret security clearance, was taken into custody at Fort Campbell, a military base on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Schultz' indictment did not identify the country he was allegedly supplying with sensitive military information, but press reports identified it as China.

According to the indictment, Schultz, since June 2022, provided a contact in Hong Kong with documents, maps and photographs relating to US national defense.

Schultz was allegedly paid a total of $42,000 for the information.

The Justice Department said it included information about potential US plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack.

It also included documents related to fighter aircraft and helicopters, hypersonic equipment, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and studies about the US and Chinese military.

Schultz' indictment comes shortly after the arrests in California of two US Navy sailors on charges of spying for China.

Petty officer Wenheng Zhao was sentenced to 27 months in prison in January after pleading guilty to charges of conspiring with a foreign intelligence officer and accepting a bribe.

Zhao and another US sailor, Jinchao Wei, were arrested in August.