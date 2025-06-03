Federal officials detained 1,461 immigrants across Massachusetts last month, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley announced, as part of intensified immigration enforcement efforts carried out by the Trump administration.

According to comments by Foley reported by Axios, 790 of those detained had committed crimes in addition to being in the country unlawfully. She said the arrests included individuals accused of serious offenses such as murder and rape, but did not specify what violations were committed by those without criminal records.

"To any alien criminal offenders victimizing Massachusetts residents, ICE is not going away," Foley said. "We are coming for you."

The crackdown has sparked criticism from community members, elected officials, and advocacy organizations, who argue that many of those arrested had no criminal record and, in some cases, held legal status.

One arrest drawing particular attention is that of 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, a Milford High School student detained Saturday while driving to volleyball practice. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said they were seeking his father when they stopped the vehicle.

"He's in this country illegally, and we're not going to walk away from anybody," said Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE. Patricia Hyde, acting director of enforcement and removal operations at ICE's Boston field office, added, "He was not the target of the investigation. He's 18 years old—and he's unlawfully in this country."

Gomes Da Silva, a Brazilian national who arrived in the U.S. on a student visa in 2012, has no known criminal record and plans to apply for asylum, according to his attorney. His detention has prompted legal action, with a federal judge issuing an order barring his removal from Massachusetts while the court considers his petition.

The arrest has sparked local protests, including a walkout Monday by students at Milford High School. Many wore "Free Marcelo" T-shirts and held signs. The Massachusetts Teachers Association issued a statement supporting the demonstration and criticizing ICE's actions.

Massachusetts has become a focal point in national immigration debates, particularly in sanctuary jurisdictions where local law enforcement limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Foley said that when local police do not assist, "we must go out into the community," adding, "we've been completely transparent with that."

