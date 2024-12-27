The Costco board has refused to stop implementing policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) after a group of shareholders expressed concerns about the policies, earning them an outpour of support from social media users supporting their decision.

The MAGA morons tried this Once before with Costco during Covid mask requirements and I posted that I would be getting my membership Because of the morons

I got Over 100,000 likes. ME with a Tiny account. I Love Costco for standing Up to Bullshit pic.twitter.com/mrlkWw7zHK — Woman ☮️ (@MsDisbelief) December 27, 2024

Good for Costco! DEI is simply nothing more than treating people with respect and dignity.



Those complaining about DEI either don’t understand it or feel threatened by it. — Tom Schertzinger (@tschertz2) December 27, 2024

Just another reason why we love Costco. — Random Recess | Travel Experiences and Tips (@RandomRecess) December 27, 2024

Shareholders provided the Costco board with a proposal aiming to "report on the risks of maintaining DEI efforts." They voiced concerns that Costco employees may become impacted by "illegal discrimination because they are white, Asian, male or straight."

In their response, the company's board noted that their commitment to DEI followed the company's code of ethics, and that it was considered necessary to the overarching success of the company.

"Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary," the response reads. "Our success at Costco Wholesale has been built on service to our critical stakeholders: employees, members and suppliers. Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics."

"Having diversity in our supplier base, including attention to small businesses, is beneficial for many of the same reasons diversity benefits our Company," the Board continued. "We believe that it fosters creativity and innovation in the merchandise and services that we offer our members."

Costco rejected a proposal by an right-wing investor group to end its DEI efforts.👍 pic.twitter.com/4QbJiXZ3kW — ⚖️Powerful Mel Ankoly #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) December 27, 2024

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to express their support of Costco, commending the company for upholding its principles.

"Costco responded to shareholders requesting that it withdraw from DEI policies. The response was direct and to the point: Costco says, "Our board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect & inclusion is appropriate & necessary."

❤️COSTCO♥️," wrote one user.

Costco responded to shareholders requesting that it withdraw from DEI policies. The response was direct and to the point: Costco says, "Our board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect & inclusion is appropriate &… pic.twitter.com/4OZBcfVE2q — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) December 27, 2024

"Yes! At least one company has a spine," said another.

Yes! At least one company has a spine. — JETs (@jetinthehood) December 27, 2024

"Good to see. DEI includes the people I work with, who are adults with disabilities. Inclusive businesses help people build lives," wrote a third user.

Good to see. DEI includes the people I work with, who are adults with disabilities. Inclusive businesses help people build lives. — DMYngqst (@DMYRynldsrtr_98) December 27, 2024

"Costco being Costco. Still committed to inclusivity," wrote another.

Costco being Costco. Still committed to inclusivity. pic.twitter.com/Lum0VgpZuZ — THEE COO Badass 🪷 #KHive LATINX (@calichicacine) December 27, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times.