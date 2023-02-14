Love at first sight is passe and its relevance is always open for debate. Now love at first bite is something that the majority can get with, and what better day to do so than Valentine's?

Breakfast in bed and some pillow talk are always great options and so are romantic brunches, drunches, and candlelit dinners. But for those who want a no-frills bang for their buck, fast food chains are coming in hot with those special Valentine's Day deals, discounts and offers. Read on to know more.

First on the list is McDonald's. The chain announced the Cardi B & Offset meal that will be available across outlets starting Tuesday. The limited-edition meal-for-two features Cardi B's preferences -- a cheeseburger with barbeque sauce and a large Coke. Offset's choice features a quarter-pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lava burst alongside a portion of large fries and apple pie. The price for the meal hasn't been announced and will vary location-wise.

Chick-fil-A is serving its food in special heart-shaped trays. Patrons can visit participating outlets to add select menu items to the special trays – 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves. The offer at Chick-fil-A began on Jan. 23 and will end on Feb. 25 or until supplies last.

Hooters has a #ShredYourEx dine-in-only offer across participating outlets on Valentine's Day. Singles can destroy photos of their exes using shredders provided at the outlets and earn 10 free wings of any style added free to their in-store purchase of 10 wings of the same style. People who want to do it virtually can do so on the #ShredYourEx site and receive a discount coupon to be redeemed during in-store purchases.

Here's something for coffee lovers. Starbucks introduced a Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam available for in-store purchases and through their app. The drink is made with a strawberry acai base, coconut milk, and freeze-dried strawberries topped with the cold chocolate foam, available at outlets from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14. Price for the drink will vary by location. The brand also has a 50% discount code on the entire order for Uber Eats users.

For Applebee's loyalists, the chain will be serving two special $6 Smoocho Mucho cocktails to celebrate the season of love. Tipsy Cupid – a vodka lemonade with gummi red lips as the special garnish, and Date Night Daiquiri – a frozen drink combining strawberry and mango. Hic!

We've not forgotten the pizza lovers. Starting Feb. 9, California Pizza Kitchen introduced a sweet deal for two. Patrons can choose from the Classic or Adventure packages for $40 and $50 respectively, and to make it extra special, CPK will be serving these with heart-shaped thin crusts. Each package comes with an appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert. View the sweet deal menu here.

Krispy Kreme has introduced four new donuts for Valentine's season featuring Hershey's chocolate as their star ingredient. Sounds like the perfect gifting option! View the menu here.